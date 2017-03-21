Delta announces second daily flight from Rochester to Atlanta - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Delta announces second daily flight from Rochester to Atlanta

By Jacob Murphey, Anchor/Producer
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester passengers will now have another way to connect through the world's busiest airport. 

Rochester International Airport announced Tuesday the addition of a daily flight from RST to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. 

The extra flight will begin July 9th, but online booking is available immediately. 

John Reed, the executive director of the Rochester International Airport , says it's a collective effort to recruit new flights to the airport. 

"This movement by Delta to add a new flight to Atlanta is only possible because of the support of the current Delta flights and the demand for more air service in our region," Reed said. 

Delta will leave Rochester for Atlanta at 6:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day when the new schedule begins. 

Delta says this new early morning option will give passengers same-day access to more than two dozen cities in the southeast U.S.

