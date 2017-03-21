Delta announces second daily flight from Rochester to Atlanta

A Rochester man landed behind bars after getting caught with drugs in a car with his 16-year-old son. Rochester Police said officers received a report of drug use inside a car outside a home on the 1100 block of 4th Street SE just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Click here for Watches and Warnings. Stay tuned to KTTC NewsCenter for the latest weather updates.More >>
Senate Republicans unveiled a draft of their healthcare bill. You can read the full text here.More >>
Senate Republicans have released their version of a healthcare bill intended to replace President Barack Obama's healthcare law.More >>
About a week after a non-profit coffee shop was broken into and its safe stolen, a similar crime happened to a nearby market.More >>
Senate Republicans are expected to reveal their replacement for Obamacare Thursday. Cost estimates for the Senate's plan are expected early next week, with a vote next Thursday.More >>
Paint the Town Pink set a $300,000 goal for fundraising this year -- and they've surpassed it. Leaders with the Hormel institute announced Wednesday that they've raised more than $306,000 and from that, eight $25,000 grants to fund innovative research were given to eight cancer research professors at the Hormel Institute, University of Minnesota.More >>
The President spoke to crowds in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Wednesday night.More >>
Putting the breaks on human trafficking. Minnesota ranks third for the highest number of human trafficking cases in the nation and now MnDOT is taking action. Over the next few weeks, MnDOT is putting up posters in 41 rest areas across the state to educate the public on human trafficking with resources to report suspicious activity.More >>
A driver was injured after the gravel truck he was driving crashed near Oronoco Wednesday morning. Law enforcement on the scene said the driver of a gravel truck lost control and crashed his rig, spilling a load of gravel onto the highway around 9:30 a.m. on White Bridge Road NE near Sandy Point Court NE.More >>
Authorities have confirmed a motorcycle vs pedestrian accident Monday evening in Southeast Rochester was fatal.More >>
Environmentally conscious parents have long struggled with the fact that their baby's dirty diapers wind up in landfills, but what option do they have?More >>
