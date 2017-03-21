Rochester City Council votes to have public hearing on Sunday liquor sales

The Rochester City Council wants to hold a public hearing before deciding on what to do with Sunday liquor sales.

Earlier this month, Governor Dayton signed a law that allows Sunday sales beginning in July. But Rochester still has an ordinance that mirrors the old state ban. Unless a change is made, the ban would continue in the city, despite the new state law.

During Monday night's Rochester City Council meeting, council members said they want to hear from residents before voting on whether to change the ordinance. So they unanimously approved a motion to schedule a public hearing in the near future.

"The city attorney had provided us with ordinance language that would allow us to adopt essentially what the state has now adopted for the new Sunday liquor sales," explained Council President Randy Staver. "But there was some commentary from members of the public where they would like to offer some comments. And given that there is no urgency to this -- [the state law] does not take effect until early July -- the council voted to allow for that opportunity for some public comment at a later date."

The date for the public hearing has yet to be determined.