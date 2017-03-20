Chatfield High School's Kitchen Krew is heading to national competition

This year's competition task: applying a band-aid. This photo is after the hurt rat gets his band-aid, following 70 steps Kitchen Krew created.

One local high school team has a lot to celebrate: They're heading off to nationals in what they do best!

The Chatfield High School Rube Goldberg "Kitchen Krew" beat out 16 other teams the beginning of the month to come out on top.

This is actually the second year in a row the Chatfield High School team has taken first in the state for that ticket to nationals.

Last year, they placed fourth in the national competition, and this year, they hope to bring home the winning title!

Here's some background on the competition:

Rube Goldberg was a Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist, best known for his zany invention cartoons.

In order to keep laughter and invention alive through his namesake, the Rube Goldberg Machine Contest was started.

Kitchen Krew, made up of four Chatfield High School juniors, seems to be well on the road to successfully making sure that Goldberg legacy lives on.

Team members include co-captains Nathan Meeker and Bennett Gathje, Mikaela Kohlmeyer, and Nolan Salerno.

Chatfield High School's Kitchen Krew team isn't about athletic ability, the team is all about flexing those creativity muscles.

The Rube Goldberg Machine Contest is a competition with a story line.

Including a sequence of events, set off by an initial action, not unlike the domino effect.

For the Kitchen Krew, they created a story based in the setting of a, you guessed it, kitchen.

Taking into account this year's theme of "applying a band-aid” the group uses 70 different steps to ultimately apply the band aid to a dead rat, which is really a stuffed animal, but let's just go with the story line.

Their story is witty and charming, definitely grabbing attention.

And though there are 70 steps to the machine, the Kitchen Krew are masters.

It only takes them about 2 and a half minutes to reset.

However, what you might want to note is that one mess up can set the whole line of events out of wack.

The Rube Goldberg Competition isn't only fun, but it teaches teamwork, problem solving, engineering and physics principles, and most of all creativity.

So, not surprisingly, the group spends every afternoon (after their respective sports practices), working on perfecting their craft.

"We spend lots of hours in here making things and painting things,” said Gathje.

And with all that time spent together, more is built than just their machine.

"We work really well together. We're all good friends," explained Salerno.

For the Kitchen Krew, friendship and teamwork are a winning combination.

The National Rube Goldberg Competition is this Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

Best of luck to you, Kitchen Krew!

To watch their kitchen machine in action, take a look at this link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oKHP-kEbaFA