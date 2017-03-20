Athlete of the week - Marc Kjos

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) - 27 years is a long time. For the Lake City boys basketball team, it's been that long since the their last trip to the state tournament. But now the wait is over.

On Thursday, Lake City upset the four-time defending Section 1AA champion Caledonia Warriors. At the forefront of the win, was junior Marc Kjos.

"Marc has incredible poise," Lake City head coach Greg Berge said. "No matter the situation, he's cool calm and collected and he's a gamer. He hits big shots."

Marc hit one of the biggest shots of his young career late in that championship game. With his Tigers trailing by one, and less than 30 seconds on the clock, Kjos drove the lane for the game-winning basket and the foul.

"It feels great because everyone slept on us and we just pulled it off," Kjos said.

Kjos had a career 27 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists in the victory. On the season, he leads the team with over 15 points per game, and shoots just shy of 47 percent from three-point range.

As a team, the Tigers shoot over 43 percent from behind the arch, one of the best averages in the state. Lake City will need to be red hot when shooting against top ranked Minnehaha Academy in the first round of the Class AA State Quarterfinals.

"We're not going to come into this playing the number one seed thinking we're just going to lose," Kjos said.

"I would never count this team out," coach Berge added. "There weren't many people giving us a chance to win this section and we did it. We have a huge challenge against the best team in the state right now and our guys will be ready I can guarantee you that."

Lake City will play Minnehaha Academy on Wednesday, March 22 at 6:00 p.m. at the Target Center.