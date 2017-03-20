UPDATE: Rochester City Council greenlights Urban on 1st - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Rochester City Council greenlights Urban on 1st

Posted:
By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A major downtown development project gets the green light during Monday night's Rochester City Council meeting.

Urban on 1st calls for the construction of a six-story mixed-use building that includes 156 apartment units and 9,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space. The site is at the parking lot between 1st Avenue Southwest and South Broadway,  south of U.S. Bank.

Monday night, the Rochester City Council approved the incentive development final plan, which means the developer can move forward with the permitting process and begin construction.

PREVIOUS STORY:

An upscale apartment complex planned for downtown Rochester could clear a major hurdle today at the Rochester City Council Meeting.

Urban on 1st calls for the construction of 156 apartment units and 9,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space.

The site is at the parking lot between 1st Avenue Southwest and South Broadway, south of the U.S. Bank.

The council will vote on whether or not to grant the final plan conditional use permit after a public hearing tonight.  The city's planning and zoning commission requested that council approve the project with conditions at their meeting last month. 

