Local leaders worry about future of Meals On Wheels

Local celebrities are delivering hot meals to needy families this week amid worries that the Trump Administration is trying to cut funding to all kinds of social services programs, including Meals On Wheels.

Family Service Rochester had its Week Of Champions kick off event Monday morning for the 15th annual March For Meals. After a short program to kick things off, Monday's meals were loaded up to deliver to those who need them the most.

This comes at a time when President Donald Trump's proposed 2018 budget has provisions that could cut funding to programs like this. The budget calls for the elimination of the Community Development Block Grant program, which provides some money for Meals On Wheels.

If this comes to pass, it could do harm to the community.

"Any reduction to Meals On Wheels or other programs for the elderly is gonna be felt by people across the community and across the nation. Just the sheer number of boomers that are getting older, it can reduce meals, it can make it more expensive for the individual, or there'll be people who just don't get served," said April Sutor, Family Service Rochester's Director of Innovation and Collaboration.

Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, and State Senator Carla Nelson are among the local celebs that will be delivering meals this week.