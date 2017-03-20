House GOP envisions big tax cuts, some government cuts

Minnesota House Republicans are cueing up cuts to some health care programs and state government agencies while drumming up nearly $1.4 billion in tax relief.

House legislative leaders offered up few details on their budgetary plans Monday while outlining a broad framework of a proposed two-year budget. They're envisioning a roughly $45 billion budget.

That aligns closely with fellow Republicans who control the Senate but is sure to clash with Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton. Dayton wants more funding like for a $175 million expansion to a new preschool program.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt says they're unlikely to make broad tax reductions like to the state's income tax. He suggested phasing out Social Security income taxes and reducing agricultural property taxes.

Lawmakers have until late May to pass a budget.