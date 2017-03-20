Police arrest man twice in 24 hours

A Rochester man is behind bars for the second time in 24 hours.

Friday police arrested 43-year-old Pang Thavong Thursday evening after they found him in possession of meth, Oxycontin, marijuana and cocaine.

Police arrested Thavong again at 7 p.m. Friday evening after he allegedly stole some items from Gander Mountain in Northwest Rochester. Officers say they found him running from the store.

Police tell us he stole a few hundred dollars worth of items.