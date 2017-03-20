Police arrest man twice in 24 hours - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Police arrest man twice in 24 hours

Posted:
By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
Connect
Pang Thavong Pang Thavong
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester man is behind bars for the second time in 24 hours.

Friday police arrested 43-year-old Pang Thavong Thursday evening after they found him in possession of meth, Oxycontin, marijuana and cocaine.

Police arrested Thavong again at 7 p.m. Friday evening after he allegedly stole some items from Gander Mountain in Northwest Rochester. Officers say they found him running from the store.

Police tell us he stole a few hundred dollars worth of items.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.