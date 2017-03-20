Rochester Public Schools issues alert to parents as sickness rises

Rochester Public Schools issued an alert to parents this morning regarding a rise in flu and gastrointestinal illnesses in schools.

Olmsted County Public Health Services has been working with RPS to address this problem. They sent out a tip sheet on how to keep children healthy during the cold, influenza, and norovirus season.

Proper handwashing and cleaning and disinfecting of illness prone surfaces in the home are important, but the number one thing for parents to remember is to just keep their kids at home if they're sick.

"The tips that we always give: wash your hands, stay home when you're sick, cover your cough. And then special instructions on how to clean up after vomiting and diarrhea incidences. You need to stay home until you feel better because that's gonna protect everyone else at school who's there. We want to prevent the spread of illness so that's the common message: stay home when you're sick," said Dawn Beck, OCPHS's Associate Director of Public Health.

OCPHS says they see a rise in flu and gastrointestinal illnesses every year, so this isn't an extraordinary occurrence, but it's still a good idea to take precautions with sick children, so the illnesses don't continue to spread.