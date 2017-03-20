4-year-old boy accidentally hangs himself in Minnesota store

A driver was injured after the gravel truck he was driving crashed near Oronoco Wednesday morning. Law enforcement on the scene said the driver of a gravel truck lost control and crashed his rig, spilling a load of gravel onto the highway around 9:30 a.m. on White Bridge Road NE near Sandy Point Court NE.More >>
A driver was injured after the gravel truck he was driving crashed near Oronoco Wednesday morning. Law enforcement on the scene said the driver of a gravel truck lost control and crashed his rig, spilling a load of gravel onto the highway around 9:30 a.m. on White Bridge Road NE near Sandy Point Court NE.More >>
After three decades and thousands of miles, the Torch Run for Special Olympics returned to Olmsted County Wednesday, with law enforcement jogging, bicycling and rollerblading from town to town.More >>
After three decades and thousands of miles, the Torch Run for Special Olympics returned to Olmsted County Wednesday, with law enforcement jogging, bicycling and rollerblading from town to town.More >>
Ever since retiring from IBM, Eric Skuldt has spent his time volunteering to help with tax preparation for low to middle income members of the community through the MyFreeTaxes program.More >>
Ever since retiring from IBM, Eric Skuldt has spent his time volunteering to help with tax preparation for low to middle income members of the community through the MyFreeTaxes program.More >>
Change is in the works for Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Wabasha. The hospital has announced it is leaving the umbrella of Mayo Clinic Health System and is opening its own primary care clinic.More >>
Change is in the works for Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Wabasha. The hospital has announced it is leaving the umbrella of Mayo Clinic Health System and is opening its own primary care clinic.More >>
Dozens of people have been evacuated from their homes near Adams Wednesday morning while crews work to repair a gas leak.More >>
Dozens of people have been evacuated from their homes near Adams Wednesday morning while crews work to repair a gas leak.More >>
The Olmsted County Volunteer Driver program provides year-round transportation to children, families and adults, and is one of our KTTC/United Way of Olmsted County 10 Who Make a Difference award recipients.More >>
The Olmsted County Volunteer Driver program provides year-round transportation to children, families and adults, and is one of our KTTC/United Way of Olmsted County 10 Who Make a Difference award recipients.More >>
One man is on a long journey, walking from Duluth to Oshkosh, Wis. He stopped in Rochester after 17 days on the trail. Ken Timm is raising money for education.More >>
One man is on a long journey, walking from Duluth to Oshkosh, Wis. He stopped in Rochester after 17 days on the trail. Ken Timm is raising money for education.More >>
With each lock, a special feeling. "I got a little bit choked up just standing there when I did it," Mayor Ardell Brede said. "It was kind of emotional." The whole point is to bring people together and support refugee children.More >>
With each lock, a special feeling. "I got a little bit choked up just standing there when I did it," Mayor Ardell Brede said. "It was kind of emotional." The whole point is to bring people together and support refugee children.More >>
Ramsey County has released dash cam video of former St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shooting Philando Castile during a traffic stop last year. Yanez pulled over the 32-year-old Castile in Falcon Heights on July 6. "Reason I pulled you over -- your brake lights are out," Yanez told Castile in the video.More >>
Ramsey County has released dash cam video of former St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shooting Philando Castile during a traffic stop last year. Yanez pulled over the 32-year-old Castile in Falcon Heights on July 6. "Reason I pulled you over -- your brake lights are out," Yanez told Castile in the video.More >>
Though school is out for the summer, the Rochester Public School Board is still hard at work. Tuesday night, the major item on the school board meeting agenda was next year's budget. The board decided to go ahead and approve the proposed budget for the 2017 - 2018 school year. However, the decision didn't come without much deliberation, in regards to a few eliminated positions. The board approved a total budget of $294,273,107. What brought about the most discussion in regards to...More >>
Though school is out for the summer, the Rochester Public School Board is still hard at work. Tuesday night, the major item on the school board meeting agenda was next year's budget. The board decided to go ahead and approve the proposed budget for the 2017 - 2018 school year. However, the decision didn't come without much deliberation, in regards to a few eliminated positions. The board approved a total budget of $294,273,107. What brought about the most discussion in regards to...More >>
Environmentally conscious parents have long struggled with the fact that their baby's dirty diapers wind up in landfills, but what option do they have?More >>
Environmentally conscious parents have long struggled with the fact that their baby's dirty diapers wind up in landfills, but what option do they have?More >>
A driver was injured after the gravel truck he was driving crashed near Oronoco Wednesday morning. Law enforcement on the scene said the driver of a gravel truck lost control and crashed his rig, spilling a load of gravel onto the highway around 9:30 a.m. on White Bridge Road NE near Sandy Point Court NE.More >>
A driver was injured after the gravel truck he was driving crashed near Oronoco Wednesday morning. Law enforcement on the scene said the driver of a gravel truck lost control and crashed his rig, spilling a load of gravel onto the highway around 9:30 a.m. on White Bridge Road NE near Sandy Point Court NE.More >>
Ramsey County has released dash cam video of former St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shooting Philando Castile during a traffic stop last year. Yanez pulled over the 32-year-old Castile in Falcon Heights on July 6. "Reason I pulled you over -- your brake lights are out," Yanez told Castile in the video.More >>
Ramsey County has released dash cam video of former St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shooting Philando Castile during a traffic stop last year. Yanez pulled over the 32-year-old Castile in Falcon Heights on July 6. "Reason I pulled you over -- your brake lights are out," Yanez told Castile in the video.More >>
Authorities have confirmed a motorcycle vs pedestrian accident Monday evening in Southeast Rochester was fatal.More >>
Authorities have confirmed a motorcycle vs pedestrian accident Monday evening in Southeast Rochester was fatal.More >>
One man is on a long journey, walking from Duluth to Oshkosh, Wis. He stopped in Rochester after 17 days on the trail. Ken Timm is raising money for education.More >>
One man is on a long journey, walking from Duluth to Oshkosh, Wis. He stopped in Rochester after 17 days on the trail. Ken Timm is raising money for education.More >>
Dozens of people have been evacuated from their homes near Adams Wednesday morning while crews work to repair a gas leak.More >>
Dozens of people have been evacuated from their homes near Adams Wednesday morning while crews work to repair a gas leak.More >>
Change is in the works for Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Wabasha. The hospital has announced it is leaving the umbrella of Mayo Clinic Health System and is opening its own primary care clinic.More >>
Change is in the works for Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Wabasha. The hospital has announced it is leaving the umbrella of Mayo Clinic Health System and is opening its own primary care clinic.More >>
A Wisconsin man was taken into custody for allegedly pimping a young woman in Rochester. Rochester Police said undercover officers arrested Nicholas Nelson, 33, of Milwaukee, after responding to a Backpages ad as part of an investigation.More >>
A Wisconsin man was taken into custody for allegedly pimping a young woman in Rochester. Rochester Police said undercover officers arrested Nicholas Nelson, 33, of Milwaukee, after responding to a Backpages ad as part of an investigation.More >>