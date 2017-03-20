Rochester Public Library named as finalist for national honor

The Rochester Public Library is one of 15 libraries from around the country in the running for the National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

The National Medal is the nation's highest honor given to museums and libraries for service to the community.

It's awarded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which announced the finalists Monday morning.

The list includes 15 libraries and 15 museums.

Ten of the 30 finalists will be chosen to receive National Medals at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., later this Spring.

RPL joins the University of Minnesota libraries as the only two finalists from Minnesota.

In a statement released Monday, RPL director Audrey Betcher said this announcement is proof of years of work to promote inclusive practices in the community.

“Knowing we are included within the top 30, out of thousands of institutions nationwide, is a great honor,” she said.

Only two institutions from Minnesota have ever won this award in its 23-year history.