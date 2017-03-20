Wild's losing streak reaches five in 5-4 loss to Winnipeg

What was looking like a dream season for the Minnesota Wild has taken a turn for the worse. A team that was leading the Western Conference less than a week ago, is now seven points behind the Chicago Blackhawks after dropping their fifth straight Sunday night 5-4 to the Winnipeg Jets. The Blackhawks on the other hand, won their fifth straight.

The Wild buried themselves in a hole early giving up three goals in the first period alone. First Andrew Copp scored to make it 1-0, then Adam Lowry scored on the power play to make it 2-0 and lastly Ben Chiarot scored to make it 3-0.

It got better for the Wild in the second period but not before it got worse as Dustin Byfuglien scored his 12th of the year to make it 4-0 Winnipeg.

Then the Minnesota Wild got hot.

Nine minutes into the second, Charlie Coyle got things going, scoring his 16th of the year off of a Zach Parise assist to make it 4-1, then Micael Granlund scored his 25th on the power play to make it 4-2.

Only 29 seconds later Chris Stewart made it 4-3 and then Stewart hit the back of the net again four minutes later to tie the game going into the third period.

The Wild had their chances to take a win away from the Jets and end their losing streak, out-shooting Winnipeg 48-21 but it was for naught as the Wild went scoreless in the third and Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey scored his fifth of the season with under eight to play, giving his team a 5-4 victory.

The Wild will look to stop this end of season swoon when as they take on the San Jose Sharks, with second place on the line, at 7:30 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center.