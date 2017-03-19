BCA: Man pointed gun at St. Paul officers before they shot and killed him

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a man shot and killed by St. Paul Police last week had pointed his gun twice at the responding officers.

At about 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, three officers responded to a report of a domestic situation involving physical violence at an apartment on the 700 block of East 6th Street, says the BCA in a news release.

The BCA says based on the preliminary investigation, it appears the officers encountered 29-year-old Cordale Quinn Handy, of Waukegan, Ill., holding a handgun near the intersection of East 7th and Sinnen Streets.

After the officers repeatedly told Handy to drop the gun, he pointed the weapon twice at the officers, according to the BCA. Two of the officers then fired their weapons, hitting Handy several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers were not wearing body cameras. But the BCA says video from a nearby building shows Handy carrying a handgun. However, the actual shooting was out of the camera's view.

The video and other data will be released when the investigation is closed, the BCA says.

The BCA has identified the two officers who fired their weapons as Mikko Norman and Nathaniel Younce. Both officers have two years of service. The third officer arrived at the scene after the shooting, but did not witness it, the BCA says. All three are on standard administrative leave as the investigation continues.

The BCA will give its findings to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office for review once the investigation is complete.