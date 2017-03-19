Wykoff man arrested, released on bail, and re-arrested on Friday

A Wykoff, Minnesota man was arrested, released on bail, and re-arrested on Friday.

Cedric Betts, 52, posted the $5,000 conditional bail set by the Fillmore County Court for possessing and using methamphetamine in front of his 2-year-old child at 5 p.m. on Friday. One of his conditions of release was the requirement to remain law abiding. He was then released from the Fillmore County Detention Center.

Fifteen minutes later, the Fillmore County Emergency Communications Dispatch received a call from Betts apartment complex, reporting that Betts was making threats. Fillmore County Deputies responded to the apartment complex located at 407 Silver St. North in Wykoff. Deputies spoke with the victim and Betts at his residence. Betts was again arrested at 5:47 PM for making terroristic threats and violations of his bail.

Betts was arrested without incident. He is currently being held at the Fillmore County Detention Center until his court appearance.