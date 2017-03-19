Wykoff man arrested, released on bail, and re-arrested on Friday

Authorities have confirmed a motorcycle vs pedestrian accident Monday evening in Southeast Rochester was fatal.More >>
Mason City Police say speed and alcohol were contributing factors in a fiery single-vehicle wreck that killed five young people in April. Police Chief Jeff Brinkley held a news conference Monday afternoon to release new information on the crash that happened in the early morning hours of April 10.More >>
It was a pretty uneventful Rochester City Council meeting on Monday night, wiht council members even joking htat it was a "slow night in the city" but there are some topics that brought forth discussion. First up was a discussion on chicken coops in the city. It's been specified that chicken coops in the city must be 25 feet from any dwelling, and must not exceed 10 feet per chicken or 6 feet in height. There is also a limit of three chickens unless they are f...More >>
Monday was the perfect night for the 22nd annual PossAbilities Ice Cream Social and Ice Cream Eating Contest, as part of Rochesterfest. Kemps provided the ice cream goods, coming in vanilla, chocolate and mint chocolate chip. All proceeds from ice cream sales benefit PossAbilities. Another highlight of the event? Local celebrities faced off (literally, no spoons or hands allowed!) in an ice cream eating contest. NewsCenter's very own Francisco Almenara-Dumur, who actually ca...More >>
A home in Wacouta Township, near Red Wing, sustains severe damage in a fire Monday afternoon. The fire started around 1:30 Monday afternoon in the back of the home, at 28013 Gadient Lane.More >>
KTTC's Caitlin Alexander will take on KROC's Troy Dunken and the Post Bulletin's Bryan Lund.More >>
Making a difference one hand at a time. Carol Daugherty, a Mayo Clinic volunteer, is helping patients and their caretakers both physically and emotionally while the wait at the hospital. Daugherty has been with "Caring Hands," an organization whose purpose is to relax patients, since it began seven years ago. Studies have even found the hand massages to lower patients blood pressure.More >>
Colorado officials have cleared the language of a proposed ballot measure that would establish the nation's first legal limits on buying smartphones for children.More >>
A man suffered a stab wound to the head, allegedly from a next-door neighbor, after a late-night confrontation in southeast Rochester.More >>
Authorities have identified the Dodge County man killed in a wreck in Wabasha County Sunday afternoon.More >>
Riot charges could be coming for some involved in a series of scuffles outside of a northwest Rochester apartment complex.More >>
Colorado officials have cleared the language of a proposed ballot measure that would establish the nation's first legal limits on buying smartphones for children.More >>
It was a pretty uneventful Rochester City Council meeting on Monday night, wiht council members even joking htat it was a "slow night in the city" but there are some topics that brought forth discussion. First up was a discussion on chicken coops in the city. It's been specified that chicken coops in the city must be 25 feet from any dwelling, and must not exceed 10 feet per chicken or 6 feet in height. There is also a limit of three chickens unless they are f...More >>
A home in Wacouta Township, near Red Wing, sustains severe damage in a fire Monday afternoon. The fire started around 1:30 Monday afternoon in the back of the home, at 28013 Gadient Lane.More >>
