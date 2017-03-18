One person in the hospital after mental health crisis in Fillmor - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

One person in the hospital after mental health crisis in Fillmore County

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -

A man is in a Rochester hospital after he had a mental health crisis in Fillmore County Friday night.

Fillmore County Emergency Communications Dispatch was notified by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office of a person in a mental health crisis that was possibly in the county around 7:45 p.m. Friday. The person reportedly had loaded weapons and had threatened to harm himself.

The victim in crisis was found in Fillmore County at 8:45 p.m. near 110th Ave. and 131st St. in Beaver Township. The area is about one mile west of US Hwy 63 and about one mile north of the Iowa Border. The victim was alone in his vehicle and had stopped.

Fillmore County Sheriff's Deputies made contact with the victim in an attempt to deescalate the crisis. The Minnesota State Patrol, Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Olmsted County Deputies helped set up a perimeter and containment.

The victim tried to leave the area around 9:20 p.m., but his vehicle was disabled because deputies deflated his tires. The victim then surrendered himself to officers on scene, without incident. He was transported to Rochester for a medical/mental health evaluation.

When deputies searched the vehicle they found a loaded handgun.


 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.