One person in the hospital after mental health crisis in Fillmore County

A man is in a Rochester hospital after he had a mental health crisis in Fillmore County Friday night.

Fillmore County Emergency Communications Dispatch was notified by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office of a person in a mental health crisis that was possibly in the county around 7:45 p.m. Friday. The person reportedly had loaded weapons and had threatened to harm himself.

The victim in crisis was found in Fillmore County at 8:45 p.m. near 110th Ave. and 131st St. in Beaver Township. The area is about one mile west of US Hwy 63 and about one mile north of the Iowa Border. The victim was alone in his vehicle and had stopped.

Fillmore County Sheriff's Deputies made contact with the victim in an attempt to deescalate the crisis. The Minnesota State Patrol, Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Olmsted County Deputies helped set up a perimeter and containment.

The victim tried to leave the area around 9:20 p.m., but his vehicle was disabled because deputies deflated his tires. The victim then surrendered himself to officers on scene, without incident. He was transported to Rochester for a medical/mental health evaluation.

When deputies searched the vehicle they found a loaded handgun.



