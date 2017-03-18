Winona finishes runner-up in girls state basketball - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Winona finishes runner-up in girls state basketball

Posted:
By Chris Barriere, Sports Anchor/Reporter
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) - For the second year in a row, the Winona girls basketball team finished one win short of their first ever state championship.

The Winhawks lost to Orono on Saturday in the Class AAA State Championship, 65-47.

"To make it to the championship and never be able to pull it off, it's a bit tough," senior guard Maria Appicelli said. "It'll be tough to get over."

The Winhawks had never made the state tournament until last year when they finished runner-up to Holy Angels.

"This group of nine seniors changed Winona I'd like to think," senior guard Eden Nibbelink said.

"Going forward, it's going to be different," Winona head coach Tim Gleason said. "But [Winhawks basketball] will always be changed because of them."

