Rochester Area Keyboard Club celebrates 50th anniversary

Music is a way of life.

Saturday hundreds gathered to celebrate the Rochester Area Keyboard Club's 50th anniversary.

The club has a focus on piano education.

It was formed as a way to bring area piano teachers together.

The all-day event started with the Sons of Norway piano competition at 8 a.m.

Middle and High school students played songs composed by Scandinavian musicians.

A recital with more than 50 participants took place later on in the afternoon starting at 2 p.m.

According to president Linda Seime, getting out and playing is the most important part.

"So I think the participatory 'come and share music', is maybe our higher priority then maybe the competitions used to be, but it depends on the performer," Seime said.

The importance of music education can not be understated to club members.

Through events like these, they hope they can share the love for playing the piano with everyone.

