Goodhue wins back-to-back Class A State Titles

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) - The Goodhue girls basketball team claimed their second consecutive Class A State Championship on Saturday.

The second seed Wildcats defeated top seed Mountain Iron-Buhl with a convincing 73-51 win. Senior forward Maddy Miller led the way with 21 points. Junior forward Sydney Lodermeier added 14 points and 14 rebounds. The victory tasted that much sweeter considering Mountain Iron-Buhl handed Goodhue a 78-34 loss earlier in the regular season.

"After that loss to them, we knew we had to come back and work as hard as we could," Goodhue senior Mckenzie Ryan said. "It feels amazing. I didn't really expect it, but it feels amazing."

Goodhue finishes the championship season 28-4. They outscored their opponents in the Class A State Tournament by a combined 65 points.

"I feel it's the best we've played for three consecutive games," Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme said. "To have three consecutive games at that level is probably something we haven't done since last year."