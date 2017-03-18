Austin beats Northfield in 1AAA championship

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - The Austin Packers defeated the Northfield Raiders, 73-61 on Friday in the Section 1AAA Championship.

Austin returns to the state tournament for the first time since 2014 when the Packers finished runner-up. The Packers lost only twice all season, both to John Marshall. Head coach Kris Fadness said he was relieved after the game.

"Losing to JM and not being a part of a conference championship put a lot of pressure [on us] to make sure we got this section championship," Fadness said. "I'm just really proud of our kids in the way they battled and fought."