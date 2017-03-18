Austin beats Northfield in 1AAA championship

KTTC's Caitlin Alexander will take on KROC's Troy Dunken and the Post Bulletin's Bryan Lund.More >>
KTTC's Caitlin Alexander will take on KROC's Troy Dunken and the Post Bulletin's Bryan Lund.More >>
Making a difference one hand at a time. Carol Daugherty, a Mayo Clinic volunteer, is helping patients and their caretakers both physically and emotionally while the wait at the hospital. Daugherty has been with "Caring Hands," an organization whose purpose is to relax patients, since it began seven years ago. Studies have even found the hand massages to lower patients blood pressure.More >>
Making a difference one hand at a time. Carol Daugherty, a Mayo Clinic volunteer, is helping patients and their caretakers both physically and emotionally while the wait at the hospital. Daugherty has been with "Caring Hands," an organization whose purpose is to relax patients, since it began seven years ago. Studies have even found the hand massages to lower patients blood pressure.More >>
Colorado officials have cleared the language of a proposed ballot measure that would establish the nation's first legal limits on buying smartphones for children.More >>
Colorado officials have cleared the language of a proposed ballot measure that would establish the nation's first legal limits on buying smartphones for children.More >>
Mason City Police will hold a news conference to share details from their investigation into a tragic crash that took five lives this spring.More >>
Mason City Police will hold a news conference to share details from their investigation into a tragic crash that took five lives this spring.More >>
A man suffered a stab wound to the head, allegedly from a next-door neighbor, after a late-night confrontation in southeast Rochester.More >>
A man suffered a stab wound to the head, allegedly from a next-door neighbor, after a late-night confrontation in southeast Rochester.More >>
Authorities have identified the Dodge County man killed in a wreck in Wabasha County Sunday afternoon.More >>
Authorities have identified the Dodge County man killed in a wreck in Wabasha County Sunday afternoon.More >>
Riot charges could be coming for some involved in a series of scuffles outside of a northwest Rochester apartment complex.More >>
Riot charges could be coming for some involved in a series of scuffles outside of a northwest Rochester apartment complex.More >>
A hearing in the appeal of a man sentenced to death for killing University of North Dakota student Dru Sjodin will delve into gruesome details.More >>
A hearing in the appeal of a man sentenced to death for killing University of North Dakota student Dru Sjodin will delve into gruesome details.More >>
If you need an excuse to eat a ton of ice cream for a good cause, you can find one at Rochesterfest Monday. The PossAbilities Ice Cream Social will begin at 4 p.m.More >>
If you need an excuse to eat a ton of ice cream for a good cause, you can find one at Rochesterfest Monday. The PossAbilities Ice Cream Social will begin at 4 p.m.More >>
Lt. Gov. Tina Smith heads to Cuba Monday, leading a bipartisan delegation from Minnesota to promote the state's farm products. The delegation plans to meet with officials from the Cuban Ministries of Agriculture and Foreign Affairs, tour local farm operations and visit with U.S. Agriculture staff.More >>
Lt. Gov. Tina Smith heads to Cuba Monday, leading a bipartisan delegation from Minnesota to promote the state's farm products. The delegation plans to meet with officials from the Cuban Ministries of Agriculture and Foreign Affairs, tour local farm operations and visit with U.S. Agriculture staff.More >>