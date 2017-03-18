John Marshall falls to North in fifth straight title game

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - The demons continue to haunt the John Marshall Rockets. For the fifth consecutive year, Lakeville North eliminated the Rockets in the Section 1AAAA championship game, 81-61.

"I give credit to them, they're a really good team," Rockets senior Isaiah Walden said. Walden led his team with 18 points. "We didn't give up and I'm proud of the way we played."