Dooley's Pub, bagpipes, and green beer: It's St. Patrick's Day 2017

All year long, rain or shine, they are out serving free meals to residents of Rochester. KTTC and the United Way of Olmsted County are recognizing Open Table Food Ministry as one of 10 Who Make a Difference.More >>
A suspect was arrested early Monday after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in London in what mayor Sadiq Khan called a "major incident." It wasn't immediately clear how many people were wounded or whether any of the injuries were fatal. In a statement, London Metropolitan Police said a "number of casualties [were] being worked on at the scene." The Muslim Council of Britain, which represents more than 500 Muslim institutions and mosques, said on Twi...More >>
Sunday was set up day for Rochesterfest! Monday through Saturday, 29 food vendors will call Soldiers Field home from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday, vendors spent the afternoon getting ready for opening day Monday. This year there are a handful of new food vendors including Original Minneapple Pie, Rolling Roaster serving up corn, and Jersey Jo's. Free trolley rides to and from downtown to Soldiers Field will be available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can pick up the trolley downtow...More >>
It was a great way to spend Father's Day, while learning about history too. On Sunday afternoon, the Roosters faced the Mankato Baltics in a game of 1860 base ball (two words back then) at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester. It was the Roosters' home opener.More >>
A Dodge County man was killed in a wreck in Wabasha County Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 48-year-old man, from Dodge Center, was driving a Chevrolet Suburban eastbound on County Road 15, about two-and-a-half miles west of Highway 63, in Mount Pleasant Township.More >>
As part of the annual Hangar Dance fundraiser where people can view and ride World War II aircraft, Ted Larek was given an opportunity to revisit the memories of his service on Saturday. He was a ground crew chief and worked on a B-25 Mitchell Bomber, very similar to the one he rode Saturday afternoon. Larek served for 4 years, repairing aircraft in Okinawa, Iwo Jima, Guam, and Saipan.More >>
What better way to spend your Saturday morning than having breakfast on the farm? The annual Rochesterfest Country Breakfast on the Farm brought big crowds to Towerview Dairy Farm near Eyota this year. Visitors of all ages could come in and have a nice, hearty breakfast, and they could help serve the cows their breakfast, as well as meet the new farm kittens. The event isn't just about the breakfast -- it's also meant to promote agriculture. "It's designed to be...More >>
Saturday was the 5th annual "Melby Memorial Volleyball" tournament to raise money for families in need of help with medical expenses. It all started after a member of their volleyball team, Paul Melby, passed away from a heart condition. This year, they're raising money for two recipients: one battling leukemia and another with childhood arthritis.More >>
A strong thunderstorm hit Lanesboro late Friday afternoon leaving damage throughout the Fillmore County town. "There was substantial damage throughout town, by my count there were five or six really mature trees that came down, one on my house," said Jason Reeseman. "It was super windy, you could look out the window of the house and see all the rain, a lot of rain, an intense wind. It uprooted a 50-foot spruce tree up the street."More >>
Relay for Life returned to Olmsted County Friday night, a month earlier than in years past. It also kicked off Rochesterfest this year as the first official festival event.More >>
A Dodge County man was killed in a wreck in Wabasha County Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 48-year-old man, from Dodge Center, was driving a Chevrolet Suburban eastbound on County Road 15, about two-and-a-half miles west of Highway 63, in Mount Pleasant Township.More >>
Sunday was set up day for Rochesterfest! Monday through Saturday, 29 food vendors will call Soldiers Field home from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday, vendors spent the afternoon getting ready for opening day Monday. This year there are a handful of new food vendors including Original Minneapple Pie, Rolling Roaster serving up corn, and Jersey Jo's. Free trolley rides to and from downtown to Soldiers Field will be available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can pick up the trolley downtow...More >>
A suspect was arrested early Monday after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in London in what mayor Sadiq Khan called a "major incident." It wasn't immediately clear how many people were wounded or whether any of the injuries were fatal. In a statement, London Metropolitan Police said a "number of casualties [were] being worked on at the scene." The Muslim Council of Britain, which represents more than 500 Muslim institutions and mosques, said on Twi...More >>
Austin Police say a man with methamphetamine tried to escape from officers by riding his bike into traffic on Interstate 90. According to the criminal complaint, 26-year-old wanted felon Corry Dexter Kranz, of Austin, was riding his bicycle in the area of the Austin Hy-Vee at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
A strong thunderstorm hit Lanesboro late Friday afternoon leaving damage throughout the Fillmore County town. "There was substantial damage throughout town, by my count there were five or six really mature trees that came down, one on my house," said Jason Reeseman. "It was super windy, you could look out the window of the house and see all the rain, a lot of rain, an intense wind. It uprooted a 50-foot spruce tree up the street."More >>
For the past 24 years, as part of Rochesterfest, KTTC and the United Way of Olmsted County have been honoring ten extraordinary people or groups that make a difference in our community. Dedicated, compassionate, determined, and empathetic are just four of the words used to describe Becky Waara, who spends much of her time volunteering for the American Cancer Society and caring for cancer-stricken patients.More >>
A Rochester woman is behind bars after admitting to helping a man wanted by Olmsted and Goodhue County authorities. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, deputies learned that Brent Espenson, who is wanted in connection with a kidnapping was possibly staying at an apartment on Northern Hills Drive NE.More >>
