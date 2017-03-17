Dooley's Pub, bagpipes, and green beer: It's St. Patrick's Day 2017

For some, having St. Patrick's Day on a Friday is as good as a pot of gold. Several Rochester residents took the day off to participate in St. Patrick's Day festivities.

Bagpipe players lined the staircase inside Dooley's Pub at 10:30 a.m. on Friday to officially ring in St. Patrick's Day. They played traditional songs, but later ventured into rock n' roll territory.

"When they were up on the bar doing AC/DC you wanted to get up there with them and just go crazy," said Deanna Simonson, who celebrated the holiday at Dooley's Pub with her two sisters.

Of course, on St. Patrick's Day, there's no shortage of green beer to go around at Dooley's Pub. "Everything tastes better on St. Patrick's Day," said Jed, a bar patron with his own glass of the iconic beer.

Whether you're Irish or not, Friday was a day of celebration. "Just meeting people and all the Irish come out on this day," said one patron.

Dooley's Pub is not a pub in Dublin, Ireland. Instead, it's a sports bar in southeastern Minnesota, but on Friday you'd be hard pressed to tell the difference. "I figured if you want to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and your birthday there's no better bar to be at than Dooley's," said Pat Murphy, who celebrated his 60th birthday as well as St. Patrick's Day. "It's nice. You always get a lot of free drinks."

"St. Paddy's day is all about Dooley's. You've got to come down to Dooley's and be apart of this family, they make it so much fun," said Dawn Barrett. Siblings Dawn Barrett, Deanna Simonson, and Sarah Inglett have been planning their St. Patrick's Day celebration for one year. "Last year we came here and I said, "I have to come here every year."

Besides fun and drinks, St. Patrick's Day allows people to kick back and relax. "We got off work early to come out and enjoy the festivities," said Kevin, a bar patron.

The fun continued later in the day in a tent across the street from Dooley's Pub on 3rd St. SW. Musicians performed live in a heated tent on 3rd St. SW until late Friday night. In order to attend, visitors had to show their ID. But if you couldn't get in there, no problem! Businesses like Dooley's Pub, Tap House, and Kathy's Pub were also open for business.