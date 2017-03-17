Mayo Clinic medical students looking for the perfect residency program find their match

Match Day is the day when fourth year Mayo Clinic medical students find out where they've been matched for a residency program.

They found Friday noon, right at 12 o'clock as per the rules, where they'll train for the next three to seven years. Forty one students participated in the residency match this year at the Mayo Foundation House as they took this important step in their journey to becoming a physician.

Towards the end of their third year they apply for residency, then the residencies interview them. At the end of the interview season, which is about 6 months, both the students and residency programs create a list ranking their top choices. Then a computer uses an algorithm to match the students to a place based on their rank list.

They get an email saying they've matched and the result is kept a secret until the big reveal when the clock strikes 12 in the afternoon. According to the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine, 100% of the graduating class matched to their chosen specialty. Twenty-four percent matched within Mayo Graduate School of Medical Education.

Forty-four percent will stay in Central U.S., 29% will be heading west, 27% are flying East and 15% are going to warm up in the South.

This year, through the National Residency Match Program process, more than 42,000 medical students competed for the 30,000 postgraduate medical positions available.