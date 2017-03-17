Lt. Gov. Tina Smith: "I have decided not to run for Governor in - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith: "I have decided not to run for Governor in 2018"

Posted:
By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Lt. Gov. Tina Smith Lt. Gov. Tina Smith
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -

The race for Governor of Minnesota next year just took a major turn--Lt. Gov. Tina Smith posted on her Facebook page about 2:30 p.m. Friday that she has decided not to run in 2018.

Smith said making Minnesota work better for people is what drives her every day, and in her statement, said she never expected to serve in elected office.

"I have never believed as strongly as I do today that Minnesota is the best place in the country to live, with the most creative, decent, hard working and fair-minded people you would ever want to meet" writes Smith. "And I also believe, more strongly than ever, that Minnesota has yet to live up to its full potential; that everyone has a chance for opportunity, independence, and the freedom to live their own dreams in their own way."

The lieutenant governor has been serving as the chair of Rochester's Destination Medical Center Corporation board.  She noted among her proudest accomplishments in office with Gov. Mark Dayton are a record of balanced budgets and fiscal stability, expanding health care to hundreds of thousands of people, and some success in promoting all-day kindergarten and improving early learning for more children.

Smith was Gov. Dayton's Chief of Staff before joining him on the ticket in 2014; she has served in a high-profile role for Dayton in the current term which began in January, 2015.  Dayton has long indicated this is his last term as Governor of Minnesota.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Winds take down trees, leave damage in Lanesboro area

    Winds take down trees, leave damage in Lanesboro area

    A strong thunderstorm hit Lanesboro late Friday afternoon leaving damage throughout the Fillmore County town.  "There was substantial damage throughout town, by my count there were five or six really mature trees that came down, one on my house," said Jason Reeseman.  "It was super windy, you could look out the window of the house and see all the rain, a lot of rain, an intense wind.  It uprooted a 50-foot spruce tree up the street."

    More >>

    A strong thunderstorm hit Lanesboro late Friday afternoon leaving damage throughout the Fillmore County town.  "There was substantial damage throughout town, by my count there were five or six really mature trees that came down, one on my house," said Jason Reeseman.  "It was super windy, you could look out the window of the house and see all the rain, a lot of rain, an intense wind.  It uprooted a 50-foot spruce tree up the street."

    More >>

  • Rochesterfest kicks off with Country Breakfast on the Farm

    Rochesterfest kicks off with Country Breakfast on the Farm

    What better way to spend your Saturday morning than having breakfast on the farm?  The annual Rochesterfest Country Breakfast on the Farm brought big crowds to Towerview Dairy Farm near Eyota this year. Visitors of all ages could come in and have a nice, hearty breakfast, and they could help serve the cows their breakfast, as well as meet the new farm kittens. The event isn't just about the breakfast -- it's also meant to promote agriculture. "It's designed to be...

    More >>

    What better way to spend your Saturday morning than having breakfast on the farm?  The annual Rochesterfest Country Breakfast on the Farm brought big crowds to Towerview Dairy Farm near Eyota this year. Visitors of all ages could come in and have a nice, hearty breakfast, and they could help serve the cows their breakfast, as well as meet the new farm kittens. The event isn't just about the breakfast -- it's also meant to promote agriculture. "It's designed to be...

    More >>

  • Construction crews now pouring concrete on Rochester's 55th Street NW project

    Construction crews now pouring concrete on Rochester's 55th Street NW project

    KTTC DroneCam shows concrete being poured across northern RochesterKTTC DroneCam shows concrete being poured across northern Rochester

    One of the major road construction projects of the summer is going full-steam ahead across northern Rochester, with construction crews now pouring concrete on the new road surfaces.  From North Broadway the construction activity is visible off in the distance as crews are now putting down the surface of the new roadways.  The KTTC DroneCam shows the progress much more clearly from high in the air over North Broadway near 48th Street NE.

    More >>

    One of the major road construction projects of the summer is going full-steam ahead across northern Rochester, with construction crews now pouring concrete on the new road surfaces.  From North Broadway the construction activity is visible off in the distance as crews are now putting down the surface of the new roadways.  The KTTC DroneCam shows the progress much more clearly from high in the air over North Broadway near 48th Street NE.

    More >>

  • 5th annual Melby Memorial Volleyball Tournament raises thousands

    5th annual Melby Memorial Volleyball Tournament raises thousands

    Saturday was the 5th annual "Melby Memorial Volleyball" tournament to raise money for families in need of help with medical expenses. It all started after a member of their volleyball team, Paul Melby, passed away from a heart condition. This year, they're raising money for two recipients: one battling leukemia and another with childhood arthritis.

    More >>

    Saturday was the 5th annual "Melby Memorial Volleyball" tournament to raise money for families in need of help with medical expenses. It all started after a member of their volleyball team, Paul Melby, passed away from a heart condition. This year, they're raising money for two recipients: one battling leukemia and another with childhood arthritis.

    More >>

  • WWII veteran rides aircraft like one he worked on 75 years ago

    WWII veteran rides aircraft like one he worked on 75 years ago

    As part of the annual Hangar Dance fundraiser where people can view and ride World War II aircraft, Ted Larek was given an opportunity to revisit the memories of his service on Saturday. He was a ground crew chief and worked on a B-25 Mitchell Bomber, very similar to the one he rode Saturday afternoon. Larek served for 4 years, repairing aircraft in Okinawa, Iwo Jima, Guam, and Saipan. 

    More >>

    As part of the annual Hangar Dance fundraiser where people can view and ride World War II aircraft, Ted Larek was given an opportunity to revisit the memories of his service on Saturday. He was a ground crew chief and worked on a B-25 Mitchell Bomber, very similar to the one he rode Saturday afternoon. Larek served for 4 years, repairing aircraft in Okinawa, Iwo Jima, Guam, and Saipan. 

    More >>

  • Protesters of Castile shooting largely cleared from freeway

    Protesters of Castile shooting largely cleared from freeway

    Saturday, June 17 2017 3:43 AM EDT2017-06-17 07:43:14 GMT
    Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.More >>
    Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.More >>

  • On the Road: Winona

    On the Road: Winona

    When you come to Winona you can expect the lapping waves to call you to spend your time on the water. But make sure you come with an empty stomach. 

    More >>

    When you come to Winona you can expect the lapping waves to call you to spend your time on the water. But make sure you come with an empty stomach. 

    More >>

  • Police: Woman practicing driving hits, kills 3-year-old son

    Police: Woman practicing driving hits, kills 3-year-old son

    St. Paul police say a woman practicing driving in a school parking lot struck and killed her 3-year-old son.More >>
    St. Paul police say a woman practicing driving in a school parking lot struck and killed her 3-year-old son.More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.