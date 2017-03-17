Months-long investigation ends in drug arrest of Rochester woman

A Rochester woman is taken into custody after a drug related search warrant was carried out at her home.

Rochester Police say they arrested 20-year-old Tori Anderson of Rochester.

She's accused of selling 20 grams of cocaine over the course of several months, including at her workplace Erbert & Gerbert's in Northwest Rochester.

She faces a charge of 1st degree controlled substance sales.

Police arrested Anderson at her home at 1822 Deerhaven Lane NE early Wednesday morning.

Her arraignment is taking place Friday.