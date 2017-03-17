Rochester police looking for suspects after shooting in traffic

Rochester police are looking for three suspects after one of them allegedly fired one shot into the door of another driver.

It happened Thursday evening just before 6:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of 41st St NW.

Police say the victim was driving along this block with the window down, blaring music when the suspects' car pulled up next to him at a stoplight in an older-model red Nissan Sentra.

According to the victim, one of the suspects asked him if he was a "blood."

At that point, the victim says he made an obscene gesture towards the car and sped away.

The Sentra caught up with the victim, and at that point the passenger pulled out a handgun and fired one shot into the driver's side door.

Police say the bullet lodged into the door near the handle, but was close to hitting the driver had it gone through.

The victim then raced to his home and called police.

He gave detailed descriptions of the suspects.

The passenger who fired the weapon was described as a light-skinned black male with a medium build, short 2-3 inch dreadlocks, and a purple sweater.

The driver of the Sentra was a dark skinned black make with a heavy build, wearing a yellow beanie and light blue jacket.

The rear passenger was described as a dark-skinned black male, heavy-set, and wearing a red hoodie over his head.

All three are in their teens or early twenties.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

