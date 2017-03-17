JC Penney closing stores in Winona, Red Wing, Faribault, Decorah and 134 other cities

Retailer giant JC Penney is closing department stores in Winona, Red Wing, Faribault, Decorah and 134 other cities across the U.S. in an attempt to establish "sustainable growth and long-term profitability."

The anchor store at Rochester's Apache Mall does not appear to be impacted by the Friday morning announcement.

JC Penney said in addition to closing 138 stores, it will relocate a supply chain facility in Buena Park, California, and close a supply chain facility in Lakeland, Florida. These moves are to "align the Company's physical store footprint and omnichannel network" according to a company statement.

The retailer said about 5,000 jobs will be eliminated in the downsizing, and will attempt to relocate "esteemed leaders" at the affected locations to stores still remaining open. Liquidation sales will begin on April 17.

Here's the list of all the stores affected by the downsizing decision.