Goodhue, Lake City advance to state

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - The Goodhue Wildcats and Lake City Tigers both survived heart-thumping victories in the section finals on Thursday night.

In the Section 1A Finals, Goodhue defeated Rushford-Peterson 40-37 in double overtime. Freshman Sam Opsahl hit a three pointer to tie the game in regulation, and connected on another three to win it in double OT and send the Wildcats back to the Class A State Tournament for the second year in a row.

"I've been bothering him all year that he has this inner demon inside him," Goodhue head coach Matt Halverson said of his freshman after the game. "I guess the biggest stage is when it comes out apparently."

In the Section 1AA Finals, Lake City upset the three-time defending section champion Caledonia Warriors, 55-51. It's the first section championship for the Tigers since 1990.

"I'm so proud of our guys," Lake City head coach Greg Berge said. "They're competitors, they're gutsy and we beat a great team tonight."

The MSHSL Boys Basketball State Tournament begins Wednesday, March 22.