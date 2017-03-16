Firefighters called to Stewartville mobile home fire

What better way to spend your Saturday morning than having breakfast on the farm? The annual Rochesterfest Country Breakfast on the Farm brought big crowds to Towerview Dairy Farm near Eyota this year. Visitors of all ages could come in and have a nice, hearty breakfast, and they could help serve the cows their breakfast, as well as meet the new farm kittens. The event isn't just about the breakfast -- it's also meant to promote agriculture. "It's designed to be...