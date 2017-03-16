Mayo and Dept. of Human Services release statements dealing with - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Mayo and Dept. of Human Services release statements dealing with insured patients

Posted:
By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Mayo Clinic releases a statement in response to a report that the clinic makes patients with private insurance a priority. Mayo says this preference is nothing new.

The Clinic says, balancing payer mix affects a lot of the industry, but it's not talked about often. Despite this, Minnesota officials are expressing concerns. 

According to a Star Tribune report, half of Mayo Clinic's services are provided to patients insured by Medicare or Medicaid. Mayo says "medical need" is the top factor when scheduling appointments.

Mayo says that more than $1.5 billion in services went unpaid by Medicare in 2016 and that Medicaid didn't pay for more than $500 million of services offered at Mayo.

Here is Mayo's statement on the matter.

"To fund its research and education mission, Mayo needs to support its commercial insurance patient numbers in order to continue to subsidize the care of patients whose insurance does not cover the cost of their care."

Meanwhile, we're also hearing from the Minnesota Department of Human Services who is in charge of the two publicly funded health care programs that serve low income Minnestoans---Medical Assistance and Minnesotacare.

Commissioner Emily Piper gave KTTC this statement.

"The Department of Human Services expects that Mayo Clinic will serve enrollees in public programs just as they would any other Minnesotan. In 2016, Mayo provided services to nearly 160,000 individuals enrolled in programs through DHS and we expect that such services will continue in accordance with our contracts with Mayo. We have a lot of questions for Mayo Clinic about whether and how it will implement the directive from Dr. Noseworthy."

Mayo says they will continue to discuss these complicated issues to find solutions that benefit their patients.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • WWII veteran rides aircraft like one he worked on 75 years ago

    WWII veteran rides aircraft like one he worked on 75 years ago

    As part of the annual Hangar Dance fundraiser where people can view and ride World War II aircraft, Ted Larek was given an opportunity to revisit the memories of his service on Saturday. He was a ground crew chief and worked on a B-25 Mitchell Bomber, very similar to the one he rode Saturday afternoon. Larek served for 4 years, repairing aircraft in Okinawa, Iwo Jima, Guam, and Saipan. 

    More >>

    As part of the annual Hangar Dance fundraiser where people can view and ride World War II aircraft, Ted Larek was given an opportunity to revisit the memories of his service on Saturday. He was a ground crew chief and worked on a B-25 Mitchell Bomber, very similar to the one he rode Saturday afternoon. Larek served for 4 years, repairing aircraft in Okinawa, Iwo Jima, Guam, and Saipan. 

    More >>

  • Rochesterfest kicks off with Country Breakfast on the Farm

    Rochesterfest kicks off with Country Breakfast on the Farm

    What better way to spend your Saturday morning than having breakfast on the farm?  The annual Rochesterfest Country Breakfast on the Farm brought big crowds to Towerview Dairy Farm near Eyota this year. Visitors of all ages could come in and have a nice, hearty breakfast, and they could help serve the cows their breakfast, as well as meet the new farm kittens. The event isn't just about the breakfast -- it's also meant to promote agriculture. "It's designed to be...

    More >>

    What better way to spend your Saturday morning than having breakfast on the farm?  The annual Rochesterfest Country Breakfast on the Farm brought big crowds to Towerview Dairy Farm near Eyota this year. Visitors of all ages could come in and have a nice, hearty breakfast, and they could help serve the cows their breakfast, as well as meet the new farm kittens. The event isn't just about the breakfast -- it's also meant to promote agriculture. "It's designed to be...

    More >>

  • 5th annual Melby Memorial Volleyball Tournament raises thousands

    5th annual Melby Memorial Volleyball Tournament raises thousands

    Saturday was the 5th annual "Melby Memorial Volleyball" tournament to raise money for families in need of help with medical expenses. It all started after a member of their volleyball team, Paul Melby, passed away from a heart condition. This year, they're raising money for two recipients: one battling leukemia and another with childhood arthritis.

    More >>

    Saturday was the 5th annual "Melby Memorial Volleyball" tournament to raise money for families in need of help with medical expenses. It all started after a member of their volleyball team, Paul Melby, passed away from a heart condition. This year, they're raising money for two recipients: one battling leukemia and another with childhood arthritis.

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Construction crews now pouring concrete on Rochester's 55th Street NW project

    Construction crews now pouring concrete on Rochester's 55th Street NW project

    KTTC DroneCam shows concrete being poured across northern RochesterKTTC DroneCam shows concrete being poured across northern Rochester

    One of the major road construction projects of the summer is going full-steam ahead across northern Rochester, with construction crews now pouring concrete on the new road surfaces.  From North Broadway the construction activity is visible off in the distance as crews are now putting down the surface of the new roadways.  The KTTC DroneCam shows the progress much more clearly from high in the air over North Broadway near 48th Street NE.

    More >>

    One of the major road construction projects of the summer is going full-steam ahead across northern Rochester, with construction crews now pouring concrete on the new road surfaces.  From North Broadway the construction activity is visible off in the distance as crews are now putting down the surface of the new roadways.  The KTTC DroneCam shows the progress much more clearly from high in the air over North Broadway near 48th Street NE.

    More >>

  • Winds take down trees, leave damage in Lanesboro area

    Winds take down trees, leave damage in Lanesboro area

    A strong thunderstorm hit Lanesboro late Friday afternoon leaving damage throughout the Fillmore County town.  "There was substantial damage throughout town, by my count there were five or six really mature trees that came down, one on my house," said Jason Reeseman.  "It was super windy, you could look out the window of the house and see all the rain, a lot of rain, an intense wind.  It uprooted a 50-foot spruce tree up the street."

    More >>

    A strong thunderstorm hit Lanesboro late Friday afternoon leaving damage throughout the Fillmore County town.  "There was substantial damage throughout town, by my count there were five or six really mature trees that came down, one on my house," said Jason Reeseman.  "It was super windy, you could look out the window of the house and see all the rain, a lot of rain, an intense wind.  It uprooted a 50-foot spruce tree up the street."

    More >>

  • Protesters of Castile shooting largely cleared from freeway

    Protesters of Castile shooting largely cleared from freeway

    Saturday, June 17 2017 3:43 AM EDT2017-06-17 07:43:14 GMT
    Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.More >>
    Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.More >>

  • WWII veteran rides aircraft like one he worked on 75 years ago

    WWII veteran rides aircraft like one he worked on 75 years ago

    As part of the annual Hangar Dance fundraiser where people can view and ride World War II aircraft, Ted Larek was given an opportunity to revisit the memories of his service on Saturday. He was a ground crew chief and worked on a B-25 Mitchell Bomber, very similar to the one he rode Saturday afternoon. Larek served for 4 years, repairing aircraft in Okinawa, Iwo Jima, Guam, and Saipan. 

    More >>

    As part of the annual Hangar Dance fundraiser where people can view and ride World War II aircraft, Ted Larek was given an opportunity to revisit the memories of his service on Saturday. He was a ground crew chief and worked on a B-25 Mitchell Bomber, very similar to the one he rode Saturday afternoon. Larek served for 4 years, repairing aircraft in Okinawa, Iwo Jima, Guam, and Saipan. 

    More >>

  • Milwaukee police searching for three missing girls

    Milwaukee police searching for three missing girls

    Milwaukee police are searching for three "critical missing" girls. 

    More >>

    Milwaukee police are searching for three "critical missing" girls. 

    More >>

  • Third suspect in May drive-by shooting arrested

    Third suspect in May drive-by shooting arrested

    A third suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened in northwest Rochester last month was taken into custody in Minneapolis.  

    More >>

    A third suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened in northwest Rochester last month was taken into custody in Minneapolis.  

    More >>

  • Rochesterfest kicks off with Country Breakfast on the Farm

    Rochesterfest kicks off with Country Breakfast on the Farm

    What better way to spend your Saturday morning than having breakfast on the farm?  The annual Rochesterfest Country Breakfast on the Farm brought big crowds to Towerview Dairy Farm near Eyota this year. Visitors of all ages could come in and have a nice, hearty breakfast, and they could help serve the cows their breakfast, as well as meet the new farm kittens. The event isn't just about the breakfast -- it's also meant to promote agriculture. "It's designed to be...

    More >>

    What better way to spend your Saturday morning than having breakfast on the farm?  The annual Rochesterfest Country Breakfast on the Farm brought big crowds to Towerview Dairy Farm near Eyota this year. Visitors of all ages could come in and have a nice, hearty breakfast, and they could help serve the cows their breakfast, as well as meet the new farm kittens. The event isn't just about the breakfast -- it's also meant to promote agriculture. "It's designed to be...

    More >>

  • 5th annual Melby Memorial Volleyball Tournament raises thousands

    5th annual Melby Memorial Volleyball Tournament raises thousands

    Saturday was the 5th annual "Melby Memorial Volleyball" tournament to raise money for families in need of help with medical expenses. It all started after a member of their volleyball team, Paul Melby, passed away from a heart condition. This year, they're raising money for two recipients: one battling leukemia and another with childhood arthritis.

    More >>

    Saturday was the 5th annual "Melby Memorial Volleyball" tournament to raise money for families in need of help with medical expenses. It all started after a member of their volleyball team, Paul Melby, passed away from a heart condition. This year, they're raising money for two recipients: one battling leukemia and another with childhood arthritis.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.