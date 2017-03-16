Invasive species of carp, silver and bighead, captured in St. Croix River

Two different invasive species of carp were captured in the St. Croix River last week.

For one of those species, the silver carp, it marks the first time ever it was caught in the St. Croix.

Though this is the first time a silver carp has been discovered in the St. Croix River, DNR Invasive Carp Fisheries Specialist John Waters told us not to get too concerned, as invasive carp discovery numbers statewide are very low, on average only ten a year.

There's a first time for everything.

And on Friday, March 10th that saying rang especially true.

"We had a commercial fisherman who was out fishing for common carp and bigmouth buffalo and per our regulations, they have to contact us and let us know they were going out to fish," said Waters.

So, the DNR headed out to monitor, thinking it was going to be the typical day on the St. Croix.

"Pulling in the scene, we saw the bighead carp and then later found a silver carp as well,” explained Waters.

Bighead and Silver Carp are extremely invasive.

"They can have a lot of ecological impacts. They are planktovores. They eat a large amount of plankton out of the ecosystems and that can have a really strong effect on our native fish populations and ecosystems," said Waters.

One of the carp caught had quite the addition.

"This bigheaded carp weighed 20 kilograms and about 2 of those kilograms was in eggs," said Waters.

Waters added that though this is the first time silver carp has been caught in the St. Croix, by no means is this a first for the state.

"We've had actually 10 silver carp caught, 56 grass carp, and 24 bighead carp caught in Minnesota waters before this," Waters explained.

To curb invasive species, the DNR has a a system of monitoring and sampling, they're always out on the water, looking for them, at all stages of life.

Waters said that with all the water in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, the likelihood that there's more invasive carp out there, is very high.

This discovery serves as a reminder that any anglers who go out on the water need to make sure they call in to the DNR for monitoring.

Waters also wanted to share that there is a reporting hot line for anyone who sees an invasive carp.

You can either call him directly at 651-259-5758, or shoot an email over to the invasive carp address with any and all information.