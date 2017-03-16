Riverland Community College holds meeting to help reassure people about immigrant rights

In light of several executive actions with a focus on immigration enforcement, the meeting's focus was knowing your rights when it comes to immigration issues.

And knowing your rights in certain situations, for instance the right to remain silent and the right to refuse entry to your home, especially without a warrant. In addition they discussed planning for a worst-case scenario and most importantly not to sign away anything.

Immigrant Law Center staff Attorney Sara Karki said people were worried and wanted to learn more. "It's a climate right now that's trying to cause fear, and it's really important that people know what the facts are, know what their rights are, and aren't panicking in this mode." said Karki.

Karki said people had more concerns about possible removal or deportation, but if people have a valid visa, legal permanent residence or citizenship, that cannot be taken away overnight. She adds that it is important to know what can and can't done legally.

The Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota started a new free helpline in addition to their existing services in light of Trump's blocked travel ban. People can use it to ask questions about immigration executive orders, the now-blocked travel ban and they can also get legal advice.

Karki said these are all valid concerns with the emphasis on immigration enforcement, however everyone in the United States has certain constitutional rights regardless of immigration status.