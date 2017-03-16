Mayo Clinic holds colon cancer awareness event featuring an inflatable colon

According to experts, Colon cancer affects about 350,000 people annually, and it is preventable. Mayo clinic hosted the Strollin' Colon event so that people could see the effects of the disease and learn how to prevent it.

People could walk through the inflatable colon that features what a healthy colon looks like and what different diseases affect it, giving them a hands-on view and a fun way to learn.The Mayo Clinic Cancer Education Center invited people including patients and families to learn the latest about screening, prevention, diagnosis and treatment.



Mayo Clinic surgeon Dr. Nicholas Chia said he hoped the event would help people become more aware. "Colonoscopy has reduced the cancer rate tremendously. However we still don't screen everyone that comes of the appropriate age, 50, for colon cancer," said Chia. "And that leads to a lot more cancers that end up untreatable."

He said colon cancer is the second most common cancer in men and women, and it has been rising in incident rates at younger ages.

The colon was on display until 2 o'clock Thursday afternoon In the Gonda building.

