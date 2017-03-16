Pine Island man in jail after child porn investigation

A Pine Island man is jailed after a child pornography investigation.

Brandon Kramer, 37, was arrested at his home at 300 7th Street SE on Wednesday by Goodhue Co. Sheriff's deputies and agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Minnesota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Officers were executing a search warrant.

Kramer is behind bars at the County Adult Detention Center in Red Wing but has not yet been charged.

Capt. Pat Thompson says he's being held for possession of a pornographic work involving minors.