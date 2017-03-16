Pine Island man in jail after child porn investigation

As part of the annual Hangar Dance fundraiser where people can view and ride World War II aircraft, Ted Larek was given an opportunity to revisit the memories of his service on Saturday. He was a ground crew chief and worked on a B-25 Mitchell Bomber, very similar to the one he rode Saturday afternoon. Larek served for 4 years, repairing aircraft in Okinawa, Iwo Jima, Guam, and Saipan.More >>
What better way to spend your Saturday morning than having breakfast on the farm? The annual Rochesterfest Country Breakfast on the Farm brought big crowds to Towerview Dairy Farm near Eyota this year. Visitors of all ages could come in and have a nice, hearty breakfast, and they could help serve the cows their breakfast, as well as meet the new farm kittens. The event isn't just about the breakfast -- it's also meant to promote agriculture. "It's designed to be...More >>
Saturday was the 5th annual "Melby Memorial Volleyball" tournament to raise money for families in need of help with medical expenses. It all started after a member of their volleyball team, Paul Melby, passed away from a heart condition. This year, they're raising money for two recipients: one battling leukemia and another with childhood arthritis.More >>
A strong thunderstorm hit Lanesboro late Friday afternoon leaving damage throughout the Fillmore County town. "There was substantial damage throughout town, by my count there were five or six really mature trees that came down, one on my house," said Jason Reeseman. "It was super windy, you could look out the window of the house and see all the rain, a lot of rain, an intense wind. It uprooted a 50-foot spruce tree up the street."More >>
Relay for Life returned to Olmsted County Friday night, a month earlier than in years past. It also kicked off Rochesterfest this year as the first official festival event.More >>
One of the major road construction projects of the summer is going full-steam ahead across northern Rochester, with construction crews now pouring concrete on the new road surfaces. From North Broadway the construction activity is visible off in the distance as crews are now putting down the surface of the new roadways. The KTTC DroneCam shows the progress much more clearly from high in the air over North Broadway near 48th Street NE.More >>
When you come to Winona you can expect the lapping waves to call you to spend your time on the water. But make sure you come with an empty stomach.More >>
A Rochester man landed behind bars for drunk driving after crashing into a chain link fence and dragging 50 feet of fencing behind him for at least half a mile.More >>
A third suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened in northwest Rochester last month was taken into custody in Minneapolis.More >>
A Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.More >>
A Rochester woman is behind bars after admitting to helping a man wanted by Olmsted and Goodhue County authorities. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, deputies learned that Brent Espenson, who is wanted in connection with a kidnapping was possibly staying at an apartment on Northern Hills Drive NE.More >>
