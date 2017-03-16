ICE arrests 86 during Midwest operation, including 26 in Minnesota

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 86 foreign nationals in five states in the Midwest last week, including more than two dozen in Minnesota.

According to a news release from ICE, last week's three-day operation "specifically targeted public-safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and gang members, and individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws, including those who illegally re-entered the United States after being deported, and immigration fugitives with final orders of deportation by a federal immigration judge."

The operation ended on March 9.

Of the 86 people arrested by Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) St. Paul -- 26 were in Minnesota, 32 were in Nebraska, 23 were in Iowa, four were in North Dakota and one was in South Dakota.

ICE says 52 of the 86 arrestees have prior criminal convictions in addition to their illegal immigration status. Another 10 are lawful permanent residents with criminal convictions, according to the news release.

In addition, 23 of the arrestees were previously removed from the U.S. but re-entered illegally, which is considered a felony. Furthermore, seven of the 86 are immigration fugitives with outstanding final orders of removal issued by a federal immigration judge, the news release says.

ICE says the arrestees include:

A 35-year-old Mexican national arrested in Omaha, Neb., who was convicted as an illegal alien possessing a firearm, as well as arrests for other firearms-related offenses A 35-year-old Nigerian national arrested in Eden Prairie, Minn., who was convicted for terroristic threats stemming from a sexual assault. The person is a registered lifetime predatory offender. A 33-year-old Salvadoran national in Omaha, Neb., who has convictions for assault and battery, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing marijuana.

KTTC called ICE to inquire if any of the arrests happened in southeast Minnesota. ICE said the locations of the other arrests are not being released.

Of the 86 arrests, four were accepted by a U.S. attorney’s office for prosecution. The rest will be processed administratively for removal from the United States, the news release says.

According to the news release, "ICE does not conduct random sweeps, checkpoints or raids that target aliens indiscriminately. All ICE operations are targeted based on investigative leads."

The news release also says, "Reports of ICE checkpoints and sweeps are false, dangerous and irresponsible. These reports create panic and put communities and law enforcement personnel in unnecessary danger. Any groups falsely reporting such activities are doing a disservice to those they claim to support."