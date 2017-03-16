Olmsted County Sheriff's Office wants help finding burglary susp - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office wants help finding burglary suspect

Posted: Updated:
NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has released photos of the man who investigators believe broke into Jeff's Little Store at 5395 Highway 52 South in Marion last week.

Deputies responded to a burglary complaint at the convenience store around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8.  Deputies believe the man in these photos climbed onto the awning on the back side of the building and cut through the siding, then kicking in the sheetrock drywall to get inside.

The sheriff's office says the saw used in the crime had been stolen. The burglar stole some packs of cigarettes.

If you recognize this man or know anything about what happened, investigators ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Hundreds in Rochester walk in "Relay for Life" to honor and support of people affected by cancer

    Hundreds in Rochester walk in "Relay for Life" to honor and support of people affected by cancer

    Relay for Life returned to Olmsted County Friday night, a month earlier than in years past.  It also kicked off Rochesterfest this year as the first official festival event. 

    More >>

    Relay for Life returned to Olmsted County Friday night, a month earlier than in years past.  It also kicked off Rochesterfest this year as the first official festival event. 

    More >>

  • Construction crews now pouring concrete on Rochester's 55th Street NW project

    Construction crews now pouring concrete on Rochester's 55th Street NW project

    KTTC DroneCam shows concrete being poured across northern RochesterKTTC DroneCam shows concrete being poured across northern Rochester

    One of the major road construction projects of the summer is going full-steam ahead across northern Rochester, with construction crews now pouring concrete on the new road surfaces.  From North Broadway the construction activity is visible off in the distance as crews are now putting down the surface of the new roadways.  The KTTC DroneCam shows the progress much more clearly from high in the air over North Broadway near 48th Street NE.

    More >>

    One of the major road construction projects of the summer is going full-steam ahead across northern Rochester, with construction crews now pouring concrete on the new road surfaces.  From North Broadway the construction activity is visible off in the distance as crews are now putting down the surface of the new roadways.  The KTTC DroneCam shows the progress much more clearly from high in the air over North Broadway near 48th Street NE.

    More >>

  • Winds take down trees, leave damage in Lanesboro area

    Winds take down trees, leave damage in Lanesboro area

    A strong thunderstorm hit Lanesboro late Friday afternoon leaving damage throughout the Fillmore County town.  "There was substantial damage throughout town, by my count there were five or six really mature trees that came down, one on my house," said Jason Reeseman.  "It was super windy, you could look out the window of the house and see all the rain, a lot of rain, an intense wind.  It uprooted a 50-foot spruce tree up the street."

    More >>

    A strong thunderstorm hit Lanesboro late Friday afternoon leaving damage throughout the Fillmore County town.  "There was substantial damage throughout town, by my count there were five or six really mature trees that came down, one on my house," said Jason Reeseman.  "It was super windy, you could look out the window of the house and see all the rain, a lot of rain, an intense wind.  It uprooted a 50-foot spruce tree up the street."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.