Olmsted County Sheriff's Office wants help finding burglary suspect

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has released photos of the man who investigators believe broke into Jeff's Little Store at 5395 Highway 52 South in Marion last week.

Deputies responded to a burglary complaint at the convenience store around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8. Deputies believe the man in these photos climbed onto the awning on the back side of the building and cut through the siding, then kicking in the sheetrock drywall to get inside.

The sheriff's office says the saw used in the crime had been stolen. The burglar stole some packs of cigarettes.

If you recognize this man or know anything about what happened, investigators ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.