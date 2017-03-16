Throwback Thursday: training for an icy firefighter rescue

Firefighters are called on to do more than just put out fires.

To be prepared for any emergency, they train for various situations in various conditions, even icy water rescues.

This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County shows Rochester Fire Department firefighters practicing rescue operations at Silver Lake in the middle of March 1992.

One firefighter uses a rescue sled to pull another from the water, while more firefighters stand by, ready to pull them both back to shore.

March is when the ice often thins on Minnesota lakes, making this training even more vital.

Firefighting has a long and storied tradition in Rochester.

Just last year, the department celebrated 150 years since its founding in 1866.