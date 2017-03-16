Vikings sign Latavius Murray; confirm the end of Peterson era

The Minnesota Vikings have announced the signing of former Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray to a three-year $15 million contract.

It's the end of Adrian Peterson's time in Minnesota after 10 seasons with the team and 11,747 yards.

The 27-year old Murray, in his fourth season out of Central Florida, brings a dual threat to the Vikings backfield.

Coming off his second straight season with more than a thousand yards from scrimmage, Murray looks to improve upon a season that saw him start only 12 games, and play in only 14, losing touches to rookies Jalen Richard and Deandre Washington as the year went on.

Despite that, the former pro-bowler was able to rush for 788 yards, with a 4.0 yards per carry and 12 touchdowns, along with 33 receptions and 264 receiving yards.

In his Pro Bowl season in 2015, Murray rushed for 1066 yards in 16 games, with a yards per carry average of 4.0 and six touchdowns, along with 41 receptions for 232 yards.

Murray said in an interview on the Vikings website that "I'm glad I get the chance to play the game again, with a great team, and a great history here in Minnesota."

In a conference call with reporters Thursday afternoon, Vikings general manager Rick Spielman confirmed that A-P will not return to the Vikes but declined to say if the team made him an offer after taking a pass on his contract option for the coming season. Peterson was in Seattle in recent days but the Seahawks instead signed Eddie Lacy from the Green Bay Packers to their roster.