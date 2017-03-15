Trial begins on dispute over land in Fillmore County

PRESTON, Minn. (KTTC) -The trial to settle a land dispute between a Fillmore County couple and a local school district has begun. The Rushford Peterson School District is building a new school on land that is right next to Glen and Denise Palecek's 52-acre property in Rushford.

The disagreement is over a 66-foot easement on the school's land that provides the only access to the Paleceks' property. The couple would like to develop their land and are arguing that the school's construction is spilling into that easement.

"So the first part of this case, the part we're doing this week, is to determine what constitutes that easement," Rod Krass, the plaintiffs' attorney, said. "What rights do my clients actually have with respect to that easement and more particularly whether or not there's a right to have a public roadway give them access so that they're property could be developed."

Moonyeen Holle originally sold the land to the school district and the Palecek's. She testified on Wednesday, along with the Rushford Peterson Superintendent Chuck Ehler.

Trial will continue on Thursday and Friday at the Fillmore County Court House in Preston.