American Legion celebrates 98th birthday

It's not every day you celebrate a 98th birthday.

This birthday is for an organization whose members do all they can for those around them.

"The American Legion is composed of veterans who served, to serve and protect the country," Joe Brown, Commander of Rochester's Post 92, said. "They're still serving by joining the legion to serve the community."

Much of what they do is charity.

"This post here, what a lot of people don't realize is we give back to the community," Brown said. "It's quite awesome."

It's not all about giving money.

"The Auxiliary runs and takes care of fruit and vegetables and different things to people that are in nursing homes a few times a year," W.W. "Watty" Watson, who has been a member for 24 years, said.

Even helping some of their members personally.

"The two biggest are when my father and grandfather passed away," Watson said. "The vets took care of all of the arrangements and gave a beautiful salute and took care of us as a family."

Here in Rochester, like posts around the country, the American Legion fosters a sense of unity.

"This little corner that we have down here on First avenue and Fifth street is like Cheers in a way," Watson said. "Everybody knows their name."