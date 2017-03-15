A Kidney for Kirsten

this is the Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota's tenth annual Summer Musical, with State Fair. This year, they say, is special. On Friday they were running their dress rehearsal to try and iron out the kinks. This musical acts as one of the Honors Choir's biggest fundraisers of the year. They've got a cast of more than 70 people of all ages, plus a full pit orchestra.More >>
When you come to Winona you can expect the lapping waves to call you to spend your time on the water. But make sure you come with an empty stomach.More >>
A Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.More >>
A Rochester man landed behind bars for drunk driving after crashing into a chain link fence and dragging 50 feet of fencing behind him for at least half a mile.More >>
Relay for Life returns to Olmsted County Friday night, a month earlier than in years past. It's also an official Rochesterfest event.More >>
A third suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened in northwest Rochester last month was taken into custody in Minneapolis.More >>
A Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.More >>
When you come to Winona you can expect the lapping waves to call you to spend your time on the water. But make sure you come with an empty stomach.More >>
A Rochester woman is behind bars after admitting to helping a man wanted by Olmsted and Goodhue County authorities. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, deputies learned that Brent Espenson, who is wanted in connection with a kidnapping was possibly staying at an apartment on Northern Hills Drive NE.More >>
Police are calling an early morning drug bust one of the largest heroin seizures in Rochester history.More >>
