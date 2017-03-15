Accident victims search for Good Samaritan

A Kasson family is searching for a good Samaritan who helped them in the middle of a crisis Sunday.

Parents Tamicka and Antroine Malone, and their 11-year-old son, Antroine Jr. landed in a culvert off I-90 around 8:30 p.m.

"I looked over and I thought that was the end," said Tamicka Malone.

They were coming back home westbound on I-90 when low visibility and heavy winds caused Antroine to lose control of their pickup around the curve off the 52 exit ramp.

"When I looked up we was down. I was looking at rocks and water," said Antroine.

Their truck slid and fell head first into a culvert.

"I didn't know what to think I was just scared," said Tamicka.

Then a man dressed in a military uniform came to their rescue.

"He said is there anything I can do? I said yeah get us out of here," said Tamicka.

The mystery man couldn't do that, but he waited with them for an hour until help arrived.

He only left their side to grab a coat to brace the freezing temperatures.

He put himself in danger.

"I thought to myself I hope he don't get hurt. I hope he doesn't slide fall and die with us," said Antroine.

He was gone as fast as he came.

"When they finally got us out I didn't see him anymore," said Tamicka.

"To me, that's commendable. Man, there aren't many people in the world like that, " said Antroine.

The Malone family couldn't see his face, so all they know is that he was wearing a military uniform.

They're still looking for the mystery man, so if you know anything about him feel free to email us at news@kttc.com