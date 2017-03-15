Sheriff's deputies and police officers get refresher on "pressure point control tactics"

Winona County Sheriff's deputies and area police officers got a refresher Wednesday in Lewiston on the use of force to subdue and control crime suspects.

They trained in PPCT, or "pressure point control tactics," which help them with arrests in the field and can be used regardless of how strong the culprit might be. They are required to go through this type of training once a year.

The sheriff's office has several instructors of PPCT, and they train their own deputies as well as some other departments from Winona, Lewiston and St. Charles.

The officers went over techniques like pressure point control tactics, handcuffing and different types of control techniques.

Winona County Sheriff's Office Lead Deputy Jeff Mueller said there is always a new technique that officers can pick up every year.

"It's very informative training, the instructors that we have for the Sheriff's department are all seasoned officers who have taught the use of force for a fair number of years," said Mueller.

Officers took a written test in addition to the physical exercises staged during the training session.