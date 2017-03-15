10 Who Make A Difference 2017

The 10 Who Make A Difference Awards recognize 10 outstanding individuals or groups within Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa who have made an impact in their community through volunteering. Each year KTTC Television and United Way of Olmsted County ask the public and non-profit organizations to nominate an individual or a group who have made a difference in their community. A judging panel of community members review the nominations and selects 10 individuals and/or groups to receive this award.

To nominate an outstanding volunteer/volunteer group, complete a nomination form online or with the PDF version. Nominations must be received at United Way of Olmsted County by Monday, May 8, 2017 at 5 pm.

Online nomination form - CLICK HERE - preferred

PDF fillable form (download to use the fillable PDF) - CLICK HERE

Award Ceremony

KTTC Television and United Way of Olmsted County will recognize 10 outstanding individuals or groups within Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa who have made an impact in their community through volunteering.

Please join us at the 24th annual KTTC Television and United Way of Olmsted County 10 Who Make a Difference Award Ceremony on Wednesday, June 21 at 11:30 am at the Rochesterfest Main Stage.

Award categories

Education : Volunteers helping children and youth reach their potential both in school and in the community.

Income : Volunteers assisting individuals and families to become more financially stable.

Health: Volunteers ensuring more people are physically and mentally healthy.

Basic Needs: Volunteers helping to meet people’s basic needs.

Community: Volunteers who help with programs that do not fall into one of the categories above, such as disaster programs, churches, animal rescue, environmental issues, etc.

Awardees and their inspirational stories

For more information:

United Way of Olmsted County

903 West Center Street, Suite 100

Rochester MN 55902

Phone: 507-287-2487

Fax: (507) -287-2063

Email: krisb@uwolmsted.org