10 Who Make A Difference 2017

The 10 Who Make A Difference Awards recognize 10 outstanding individuals or groups within Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa who have made an impact in their community through volunteering. Each year KTTC Television and United Way of Olmsted County ask the public and non-profit organizations to nominate an individual or a group who have made a difference in their community. A judging panel of community members review the nominations and selects 10 individuals and/or groups to receive this award.
To nominate an outstanding volunteer/volunteer group, complete a nomination form online or with the PDF version. Nominations must be received at United Way of Olmsted County by Monday, May 8, 2017 at 5 pm.
Online nomination form - CLICK HERE - preferred
PDF fillable form (download to use the fillable PDF) - CLICK HERE
Please join us at the 24th annual KTTC Television and United Way of Olmsted County 10 Who Make a Difference Award Ceremony on Wednesday, June 21 at 11:30 am at the Rochesterfest Main Stage.
For more information:
United Way of Olmsted County
903 West Center Street, Suite 100
Rochester MN 55902
Phone: 507-287-2487
Fax: (507) -287-2063
Email: krisb@uwolmsted.org
