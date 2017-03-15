Wild lose to Capitals, fall behind Blackhawks in the West with 14 games to go

The Wild came into Tuesday night's game with Washington on top of their conference. Just like Capitals. But at night's end, the Capitals were still on top of their world while the Wild had dropped to second place.

Washington jumped ahead right away as Nate Schmidt put in his second goal of the year off an assist from Alex Ovechkin and Niklas Backstrom.

Ovechkin then put in his 28 goal of the year with assists from Backstrom and John Carlson in the second period, as he approaches 30 plus goals for the 12th straight season.

Later in the same period the Capitals extended their lead as Evgeny Kuznetsov put in his 16th goal of the year with assists coming from Backstrom and Carlson once again. The assist was Backstrom's 50th of the year.

Going into the final period the Wild were down 3-0 but they were able to make it into a game.

The Wild were able to shift momentum in the third period as Matt Dumba put in a goal in the first minute, his eighth of the year of a pass from Mikael Granlund to make the score 3-1.

Following that goal, on the power play, Eric Staal scored his 23rd goal of the year off the Mikko Koivu pass to make it 3-2.

However the Wild couldn't muster any more offense as Jay Beagle put int he Capitals fourth goal of the day, his 12th to give his team a 4-2 victory.

With the loss and the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 win over the Canadiens, the Wild dropped below the Windy City team, down a point in the Western conference standings with 14 games to go.

Wild will be back in action Thursday at 6 p.m. in Carolina.