St. Paul police involved in fatal shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - St. Paul police say a man has died in an officer-involved shooting in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

Authorities say officers were called to an apartment building about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday because of a domestic situation that involved physical violence.

Police say officers encountered a man on a street in the area, shots were fired and the man was struck. Officials say police officers were involved in the shooting, but provided no further details.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into the shooting.

