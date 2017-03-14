Kutzky Park Neighborhood Association meets for first time since Miracle Mile Development approval

They taste great on a sunny summer day locally grown strawberries! Fred-N-Ron's Berry Stand is now open and ready for business for the season. Fresh strawberries will be available all summer long, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. for 5:00 p.m.More >>
Austin Police say a man with methamphetamine tried to escape from officers by riding his bike into traffic on Interstate 90. According to the criminal complaint, 26-year-old wanted felon Corry Dexter Kranz, of Austin, was riding his bicycle in the area of the Austin Hy-Vee at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
The Viola Gopher Count has been an annual tradition for many local families for years. KTTC viewer Sally Willis-Oeltjen shared this photo of her mother, Kaye (Parker) Willis.More >>
Every June since 1874, Viola has a Gopher Count. It started simply enough, with local farmers choosing teams and each team collecting as many gopher feet as possible.More >>
One of the oldest community celebrations in the state, the Viola Gopher Count, is in full swing. The parade for the 143rd annual Gopher Count got underway Thursday morning.More >>
A blimp crashed near the U.S. Open Thursday at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. Several people attending the golf tournament tweeted video of the blimp, which, some said appeared to be on fire, falling to the ground.More >>
A Rochester woman is behind bars after admitting to helping a man wanted by Olmsted and Goodhue County authorities. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, deputies learned that Brent Espenson, who is wanted in connection with a kidnapping was possibly staying at an apartment on Northern Hills Drive NE.More >>
Longtime Rep. Paul Thissen joins an already crowded field of DFL candidates for governor. Thissen plans to formally launch his campaign Thursday to replace Gov. Mark Dayton, who decided against a third term.More >>
The Army Corps of Engineers will be in Wabasha Thursday night to host a public meeting about a drafted plan to manage dredged material from the Upper Mississippi that will affect hundreds of acres of farmland.More >>
Police are calling an early morning drug bust one of the largest heroin seizures in Rochester history.More >>
The beautiful weather we've had in recent weeks means many Minnesotans are getting outside and enjoying the outdoors. But some activities can be dangerous. Just last week two separate incidents at Sugar Loaf rock in Winona resulted in a need for rescue. The good news is that these type of incidents aren't very common. In Winona Assistant Fire Chief Joel Corcoran's 10 years on the job, there have only been 6 fall-related incidents at Sugar Loaf Rock. The bad news is that two of th...More >>
The Army Corps of Engineers will be in Wabasha Thursday night to host a public meeting about a drafted plan to manage dredged material from the Upper Mississippi that will affect hundreds of acres of farmland.More >>
A blimp crashed near the U.S. Open Thursday at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. Several people attending the golf tournament tweeted video of the blimp, which, some said appeared to be on fire, falling to the ground.More >>
