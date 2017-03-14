UPDATE: President Trump made $150 million in 2005, paid $35 million in taxes, says tax documents

UPDATE: The White House has released a statement regarding MSNBC's Rachel Maddow having President Donald Trump's tax documents from 2005.

Their statement reads: "You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago. Before being elected President, Mr. Trump was one of the most successful businessmen in the world with a responsibility to his company, his family and his employees to pay no more tax than legally required. That being said, Mr. Trump paid $38 million dollars even after taking into account large scale depreciation for construction, on an income of more than $150 million dollars, as well as paying tens of millions of dollars in other taxes such as sales and excise taxes and employment taxes and this illegally published return proves just that. Despite this substantial income figure and tax paid, it is totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns. The dishonest media can continue to make this part of their agenda, while the President will focus on his, which includes tax reform that will benefit all Americans."

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow says the network has obtained President Donald Trump's tax documents from 2005. According to Maddow's tweets, the form they have is President Trump's 1040 form.

She will be sharing the findings tonight at 9 p.m. E.T. on MSNBC.