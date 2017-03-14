Minnesota House of Representatives pass reinsurance bill

Monday night, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed House File 5, this would help insurers pay for claims higher that $50,000.

"The insurance company would pay for the first $50,000," Representative Greg Davids of Preston, said. "Then between $50,000 and $250,000 there would be a co-insurance of 50 to 70 percent where the insurance company would have pressure taken off because the insurance company would be participating in the reinsurance program."

Their intention is that insurance companies will use the savings to lower insurance premiums for everyone in the individual market.

"The studies we've done show that there would be a 17 or 18 percent, or more decrease, in premiums," Rep. Davids said.

The $389 million comes from the Healthcare Access Fund which pays for Minnesota Care, and that's concerning for some.

"We're just talking about the surplus, we're not getting into Minnesota Care itself," Rep. Davids said. "We'll still have Minnesota Care."

However opponents to the bill say it's not so simple.

Representative Tina Liebling says there's nothing in the bill to guarantee savings.

"We're giving the insurance companies millions, hundreds of millions, of taxpayer dollars without any requirement to spend it to reduce people's premiums," Rep. Liebling said.

Representative Davids says it's the only choice.

"There is no alternative to House File 5," Rep Davids said.

However Representative Liebling says Governor Davids offered a proposal that isn't being recognized by the House Republicans.

"The republicans have refused to give the bill a hearing," Rep. Liebling said. "They wont even let people come in and testify about what it would do."

The deadline to make a decision on any healthcare bill is April 1st so that providers can work to set rates for 2018.