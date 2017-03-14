60mph signs going up on stretches of MN56 and MN30 this summer

Speed limits are going to change for some parts of MN56 and MN30 from 55 miles an hour to 60 miles an hour.

On MN56 the new limit will start at the Iowa border, up to north of Highway 19 in Randolph. MnDOT will post the higher speed limit on MN30 from Ellendale to Highway 63 south of Rochester.

The higher speed limit will not go into effect until the summer, but it has been a long time in the making. MnDOT spokesman Mike Dougherty said the Minnesota Legislature asked the agency to evaluate whether speed can be changed in these areas over a five-year time period.

"In some areas, say up north where there's fairly straight roads there's not a lot of terrain difference, people felt like, that 55 was maybe not fast enough when you have long distances to travel," said Dougherty.

MnDOT evaluated crash history, geography--like curves and winding roads, and access points--like highways merging and driveways. Dougherty said they also looked at places where drivers are already going more than 55 miles an hour. Not everyone we talked to was in favor of the higher speed limit.

Mat O'Brien, a motorist who drives on these highways often, thinks a higher speed limit is a bad idea.

"I think it's unsafe for this area," said O'Brien. "Especially in the winter time with the area being so flat. It drifts and blows across quite a bit."

O'Brien said he used to be a firefighter, and responded to several accidents on both highways. He doesn't think the roads are wide enough for that speed.

MnDOT evaluated 3,668 miles of two-lane highways in eleven counties of southeastern Minnesota.

The speed limit changes will not go into effect until the signs go up in the summer.